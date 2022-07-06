Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

