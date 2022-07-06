Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FTEC opened at $98.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.04. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $92.78 and a twelve month high of $138.08.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.