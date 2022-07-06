Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $327.18 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $330.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.44.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,048,829 shares of company stock worth $328,740,043 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

