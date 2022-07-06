Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $160,000. Darrow Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 89,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Amarillo National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 132,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 59,829 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.89 and a 52 week high of $88.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.58 and its 200 day moving average is $80.99.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

