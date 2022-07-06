Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 35,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 4,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
