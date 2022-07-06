Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $640,000 in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5,208.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 355.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 10.18%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $378,850 in the last three months.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

