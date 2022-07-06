Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,770 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 522.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $184.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.