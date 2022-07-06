Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $351.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.97.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

