Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,555 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,471,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $179.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.94.

