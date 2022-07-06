Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Gap Up to $70.77

Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.77, but opened at $72.55. Materion shares last traded at $70.82, with a volume of 301 shares trading hands.

MTRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Materion in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Materion in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Materion alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $449.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.03 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 14.79%.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 1,870.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.