McGuire Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 57,845 ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 0.11% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2,776.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 49,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,948. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.40. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $55.28.

