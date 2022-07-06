McGuire Investment Group LLC Buys New Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 579 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in United Rentals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. OTR Global cut shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Shares of URI stock traded down $5.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,815. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

