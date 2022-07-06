McGuire Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned 0.13% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HACK. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Shares of HACK stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,530. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.65. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.