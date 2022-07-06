McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 276 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,845 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after buying an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after buying an additional 801,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after buying an additional 584,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,024,000 after buying an additional 341,661 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.37. The stock had a trading volume of 105,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,339,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

