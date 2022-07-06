McGuire Investment Group LLC Trims Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 103.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,121,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 519.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,982,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $316,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,257.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 401,029 shares of company stock valued at $55,704,495. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,694. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.29 and a 200 day moving average of $162.68. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

