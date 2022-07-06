McGuire Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $333.05. The stock had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,374. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

