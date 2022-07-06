McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Short Interest Update

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 3,190,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,128. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson has a one year low of $186.61 and a one year high of $339.94.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,802 shares of company stock worth $28,300,233. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH grew its position in McKesson by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its holdings in McKesson by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $827,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in McKesson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
