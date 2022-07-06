McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Short Interest Update

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 3,190,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,128. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson has a one year low of $186.61 and a one year high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,802 shares of company stock worth $28,300,233. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH grew its position in McKesson by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its holdings in McKesson by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $827,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in McKesson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

