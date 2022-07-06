Mears Group (LON:MER) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $197.46

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 197.46 ($2.39) and traded as low as GBX 188 ($2.28). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 188.50 ($2.28), with a volume of 435,075 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.89. The stock has a market cap of £205.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,690.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 193.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 197.37.

In related news, insider Andrew C. M. Smith acquired 5,000 shares of Mears Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £9,500 ($11,504.00). Also, insider Andrew C. M. Smith acquired 7,500 shares of Mears Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £14,925 ($18,073.38).

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

