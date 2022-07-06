Menard Financial Group LLC Acquires 118 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 21.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,030 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,241. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $511.38.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $455.17 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $529.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.67%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

