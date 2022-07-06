Menard Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Menard Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,593 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 9,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,430 shares of company stock worth $9,076,960. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

NASDAQ:META opened at $168.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $455.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

