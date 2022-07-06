Menard Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 149.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 1.2% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after acquiring an additional 385,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. KGI Securities cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Macquarie lowered Netflix to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.95.

NFLX stock opened at $185.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

