Menard Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QLD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $94.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average of $62.75.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.