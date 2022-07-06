Menard Financial Group LLC Purchases 401 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $688,093,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,451,000 after purchasing an additional 840,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,255,000 after purchasing an additional 791,143 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 23,072.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after purchasing an additional 598,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,449,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Workday to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.58.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,556,919.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,606 shares in the company, valued at $78,877,116.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,844,851.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,663,799.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,977 shares of company stock worth $23,706,521. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $146.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,219.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $134.53 and a one year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.