Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 1,132 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in BP were worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of BP by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 907,451 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after buying an additional 13,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BP by 14.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 107,905 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of BP by 25.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,366 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of BP by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 520,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 63,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 373,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 30,775 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BP stock opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $49.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.84%.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 480 ($5.81) to GBX 500 ($6.05) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

