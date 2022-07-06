Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 2,166 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($58.33) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($59.38) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($60.42) to €56.00 ($58.33) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

NYSE TTE opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $133.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.50.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.5099 per share. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.24%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

