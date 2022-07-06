Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 415 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,593 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 97,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 149.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.25 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

