Meritage Portfolio Management Has $12.94 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

