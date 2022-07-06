Meritage Portfolio Management Has $26.81 Million Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF accounts for 1.7% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 2.44% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $26,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REMX. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 90.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $83.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.03. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52-week low of $81.73 and a 52-week high of $127.50.

