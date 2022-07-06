Meritage Portfolio Management Has $9.68 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,845 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,609,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 103,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000.

SPYG opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.79.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

