Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,558,000 after acquiring an additional 76,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,975,000 after purchasing an additional 39,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58,449 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,577 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $214,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $511.38.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,030 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,241 in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $455.17 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $529.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $475.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

