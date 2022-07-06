Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,238 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,753,000 after buying an additional 6,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,140,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,411,000 after buying an additional 69,440 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,236,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,412 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.23.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.