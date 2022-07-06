Meritage Portfolio Management Takes $9.52 Million Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,000. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.17% of Landstar System as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Landstar System by 821.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Landstar System by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 23.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $144.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSTR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

