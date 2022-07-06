Meritage Portfolio Management Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 83,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

BX stock opened at $94.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.53.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.

Several analysts have commented on BX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

In related news, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 496,021 shares valued at $26,404,820. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.