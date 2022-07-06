Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.1% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO opened at $476.30 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $457.59 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $544.07 and its 200-day moving average is $581.27. The company has a market capitalization of $192.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.