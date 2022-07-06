MFS Government Markets Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MGF)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0226 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. 81,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,897. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $4.45.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF)
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.