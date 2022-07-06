MFS Government Markets Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MGF)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0226 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. 81,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,897. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $4.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust ( NYSE:MGF Get Rating ) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.82% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.