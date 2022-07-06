MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Down 23.6% in June

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 189,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of NYSE:CIF remained flat at $$1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,501. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%.
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (Get Rating)
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF)
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.