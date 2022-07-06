MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Down 23.6% in June

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 189,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:CIF remained flat at $$1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,501. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIF. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 725.2% during the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 317,241 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 329.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

