MIB Coin (MIB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $208,281.26

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a market cap of $208,281.26 and $192.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00057790 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00011297 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000770 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 442,762,517 coins and its circulating supply is 165,460,589 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

