MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $622.25.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $187.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.98. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). The firm had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $541,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $1,082,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $1,762,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

