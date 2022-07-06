Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.31.

NYSE MAA traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,248. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.85 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.01.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

