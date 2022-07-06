Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HIE traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.26. 38,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,464. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52.

In related news, Director James E. Hillman purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $28,377.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,191 shares in the company, valued at $138,637.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 864,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 270,456 shares in the last quarter.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

