Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIME. StockNews.com raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average is $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $85.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Mimecast by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mimecast by 472.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

