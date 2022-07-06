Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 5,333 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.96. The company had a trading volume of 50,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.23. The company has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.60 and a 52 week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

