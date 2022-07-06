Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 79,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,278. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $44.84.

