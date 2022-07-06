Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.98. 33,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,900. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.40.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.