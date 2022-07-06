Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,900. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.40. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

