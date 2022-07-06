Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $34,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.02. 3,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,112. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.94.

