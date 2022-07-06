Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $4.50 Million Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,058 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.35. 1,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,239. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.07 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.28 and its 200 day moving average is $101.68.

