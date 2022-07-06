Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.96. The company had a trading volume of 50,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,575. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.60 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.23.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

