Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $54.73 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,465 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.3% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $54,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.73. 394,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,293,080. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average is $54.95. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $66.68.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.