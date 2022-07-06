Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 1,898 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after purchasing an additional 845,924 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,214,000 after purchasing an additional 397,287 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,601,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,969,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,691. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average of $109.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.63 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

